Pi Pizzeria + ¡Rico! Mexican permanently closes in Kirkwood

Pi Pizzeria + ¡Rico! Mexican has permanently closed at 10312 Manchester Road in Kirkwood.

A sign at the restaurant’s entrance announces the closure and directs customers to Pi Pizzeria in the Central West End. The Kirkwood location has also been removed from Pi’s website.

Pi corporate executive chef Cary McDowell confirmed the closure Thursday. Owner Chris Sommers has not returned a request for comment.

Pi + ¡Rico! combined Pi’s pizza with dishes from Sommers’ Mexican restaurant, Gringo. It originally opened in October 2020 in a small standalone building on Manchester in Glendale. In November of last year, it relocated to the significantly larger Kirkwood storefront.

The closure has reduced Pi’s St. Louis footprint to a single location, 400 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.

The original Pi on the east side of the Delmar Loop and the downtown location have both closed, as has Gringo's sole storefront downtown.

Pi debuted in 2008. Later that year, then-Senator Barack Obama ate the restaurant’s signature deep-dish pizza during a campaign stop in St. Louis.

