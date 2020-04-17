Pie Guy Pizza in the Grove returns with DIY pizza kits

Pie Guy Pizza hasn't resumed baking pizzas yet, but the acclaimed restaurant in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district is now offering do-it-yourself kits to make pizza and its signature garlic knots appetizer at home.

Owner Mitch Frost knows Pie Guy isn't the first restaurant to offer make-at-home meal kits during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had some stock (remaining) in the restaurant, and I'm not gonna lie, I saw some other restaurants doing the same thing,” Frost tells Off the Menu. “I was like, it seems like a smart move.”

For Frost, though, do-it-yourself pizza kits are a road map to reopening Pie Guy, which closed until further notice March 18.

Frost says he thought he was being responsible by pausing operations just as restaurant owners were beginning to confront pandemic-related restrictions.

Recently, though, he says, “the bank account started getting pretty low, and I started to get a little nervous.”

The kits are available through online ordering for curbside pickup. The pizza kit includes dough, sauce, mozzarella and your choice of a topping.