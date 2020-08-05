You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pie Guy Pizza reopens in the Grove
0 comments

Pie Guy Pizza reopens in the Grove

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Pie Guy on Manchester

Pie Guy Pizza 4189 Manchester Avenue on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Pie Guy Pizza reopens Wednesday at 4189 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district.

The restaurant temporarily closed July 24 due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

“The shop has been sanitized, and all employees have been tested,” Pie Guy posted on social media Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports