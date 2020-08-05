Pie Guy Pizza reopens in the Grove

Pie Guy Pizza reopens Wednesday at 4189 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district.
The restaurant temporarily closed July 24 due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
“The shop has been sanitized, and all employees have been tested,” Pie Guy posted on social media Tuesday.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
