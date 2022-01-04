Pizza Champ, from acclaimed retaurant Elmwood, to open soon in Maplewood

The menu also includes chicken Parm and spicy fried chicken sandwiches, salads and wings.

Pizza Champ will share its new space with Shared, the collective-brewing venture from Maplewood’s Side Project Brewing. Kelling has known Side Project owners Cory and Karen King for several years and got to know their team while he and Altnether developed Elmwood. The two concepts are a “natural fit,” he says.

Pizza Champ and Shared will be separate businesses. The exact details on how Shared will operate at 2657 Lyle are still under development. More on that as Off the Menu learns it.

Kelling and Altnether aim to open Pizza Champ by late January or early February. In the meantime, Pizza Champ’s menu is available for takeout or delivery via Elmwood.

As for Elmwood itself, the restaurant opened for a limited number of dine-in services in November and December with reservations-only, four-course prix-fixe dinners. That format will likely return in March and April.