Pizzeria da Gloria opens with wood-fired pizza on the Hill

Pizzeria da Gloria is now open at 2024 Marconi Avenue on the Hill. Here is where Off the Menu would typically write something like, “as its name suggests, the restaurant’s focus is pizza,” but this doesn’t quite capture the situation.
At Pizzeria da Gloria, owner and pizzaiolo Joe Kurowski is serving six different pies. Period.
For now, Kurowski tells Off the Menu, he wants to focus on perfecting his staple items. At pizzerias in Italy, he says, “you don’t go there for anything but the pizza.”
Pizzeria da Gloria features a wood-fired oven that can fit at least six pizzas at once. Kurowski suspects he can squeeze a few more into it.
“It’s a beast,” he says, “and it’s awesome.”
Kurowski fires this oven at a somewhat lower temperature than a traditional Neapolitan pizzeria would. The result, he says, is a pizza with more structure than — or, if you like, that is not as floppy as — a Neapolitan pie.
Pizzeria da Gloria is the debut restaurant for the Belleville native Kurowski. He left a career as a lawyer to pursue pizza.
“I’m not the typical lawyer personality,” he says, “…and it was like a stress reliever to come home and make pizza at the end of the day….”
Kurowski’s pizza style has been influenced by family trips to Italy. He fell in love with Roman pizza tonda, and on one visit in 2014 he took a master class with the renowned Roman pizzaiolo Gabriele Bonci.
Bonci, Kurowski says, is “this big, bombastic Roman man, and just the way he talks about the pizza, it's like poetry.”
(Bonci has an outpost in Chicago. This restaurant critic can vouch for the pizza’s poetic nature.)
Kurowski has worked at several prominent New York City pizzerias. He cites as a particular influence Anthony Falco, a veteran of the acclaimed Brooklyn restaurant Roberta’s who founded the “pizza lifestyle brand” Rad Times Pizza.
Pizzeria da Gloria will eventually accommodate 50 diners in its dining room with space for another 50 on its patio. For now, though, the restaurant is open for curbside pickup only.
Pizzeria da Gloria's regular hours are 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 314-833-3734.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!