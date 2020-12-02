Pizzeria da Gloria opens with wood-fired pizza on the Hill

Pizzeria da Gloria is now open at 2024 Marconi Avenue on the Hill. Here is where Off the Menu would typically write something like, “as its name suggests, the restaurant’s focus is pizza,” but this doesn’t quite capture the situation.

At Pizzeria da Gloria, owner and pizzaiolo Joe Kurowski is serving six different pies. Period.

For now, Kurowski tells Off the Menu, he wants to focus on perfecting his staple items. At pizzerias in Italy, he says, “you don’t go there for anything but the pizza.”

Pizzeria da Gloria features a wood-fired oven that can fit at least six pizzas at once. Kurowski suspects he can squeeze a few more into it.

“It’s a beast,” he says, “and it’s awesome.”

Kurowski fires this oven at a somewhat lower temperature than a traditional Neapolitan pizzeria would. The result, he says, is a pizza with more structure than — or, if you like, that is not as floppy as — a Neapolitan pie.

Pizzeria da Gloria is the debut restaurant for the Belleville native Kurowski. He left a career as a lawyer to pursue pizza.