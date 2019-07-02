Mandy Estrella, who under the Plantain Girl moniker has staged pop-up restaurants and provided catering featuring Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban cuisines, is opening a restaurant. Mayo Ketchup will debut at 2001 Park Avenue in Lafayette Square, the space previously occupied by Laredo.
Mayo Ketchup, named for the popular Puerto Rican condiment, is the first standalone restaurant for Estrella, who from March 2018 through March of this year operated Alphateria inside Alpha Brewing Co. in Tower Grove South.
After looking for a space over recent months, Estrella tells Off the menu, "We found this beautiful space in Lafayette Square that makes complete sense for us."
Estrella says the Plantain Girl pop-ups and other events have served as a “giant test kitchen” for Mayo Ketchup: “We basically have the entire menu figured out."
That menu will feature what Estrella describes as “very familiar foods,” including (as you would expect) such plantain dishes as maduros and tostones.
Ropa vieja, a bestseller at Alphateria, will return at Mayo Ketchup.
“It's one of my favorite things to eat,” Estrella says, “so for anyone who's not tried that, that's a good starting point.”
Expect numerous fried dishes: the aforementioned maduros and tostones, bacalaítos (salt-cod fritters) and sorullitos (corn frittres).
Estrella says Mayo Ketchup will be a fast-casual restaurant “with an emphasis on service.”
The fast-casual format will prevent Estrella from offering some of the more complex dishes that diners have requested. That said, Mayo Ketchup will offer the iconic Puerto Rican mashed-plantain dish mofongo, even though Estrella says, “It's very difficult to pull that off quickly.”
Estrella hopes to open Mayo Ketchup in August.