Polite Society, Bellwether team launch Sub Division sandwich concept

Sub Division Sandwich Co., a new concept from the team behind Polite Society and the Bellwether, is now available for takeout and delivery. Sub Division operates out of the kitchen of Polite Society at 1923 Park Avenue in Lafayette Square from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Jonathan Schoen, who owns Sub Division with partners Brian Schmitz and Travis Hebrank, tells Off the Menu the decision to open a so-called ghost kitchen (a restaurant without its own dining area based in an existing restaurant's kitchen or a commissary kitchen) followed changing dining habits during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With so many people working from home and not going to their offices, the decision not to reopen (Polite Society) for lunch, at least for now, was pretty easy,” Schoen says. “And we had the facility and we had the workers. We wanted to keep people employed. So we were kicking around ideas of things we could do, and we just thought that (Sub Division) would be kind of a fun project.”

The separate Sub Division brand is also meant to avoid confusion, lest Polite Society customers try to order a sandwich for dinner.