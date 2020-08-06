Post-Dispatch cancels 2020 Great Taste event at St. Louis Science Center

Guests make their way table to table sampling local restaurants during The Great Taste at the St. Louis Science Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
A view of the crowd at The Great Taste at the St. Louis Science Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
The Post-Dispatch has announced that the 2020 edition of the Great Taste is canceled. After initially being scheduled March 18 at the St. Louis Science Center, it was postponed until Sept. 17 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The event — this would have been the fifth — features small bites from some of the 100 best restaurants in St. Louis as selected by Post-Dispatch critic Ian Froeb for his annual
STL 100 guide.
"The safety of the restaurant staff and attendees is our No. 1 priority," said Lauren Anderson Koelker, the newspaper's director of brand and experiential marketing. "We felt we could not produce this event knowing the area’s current level of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the pandemic’s effect on the hospitality industry."
Ticket holders have been notified by email and will receive a full refund, which may take up to 30 days.
Abigail Brown of St. Louis eats a barbecue sandwich from Salt + Smoke at the Great Taste on March 13, 2019, at the St. Louis Science Center.
Photo by Micah Usher
Nikita Schellhardt, Melissa Mitchell, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Paulette Grana of St. Louis gets a sample of food from Mi Tierra Bonita, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Applewood smoked pulled pork sliders from Pappy's Smokehouse of St. Louis, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Gary Hairlson of the Post-Dispatch picks up a BBQ sandwich from Pappy's Smokehouse of St. Louis, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Julie Barnes, Dan Barnes play a round of Mindball at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Sadie Lewis, Michael McCuddy, Tim Maher, Katie Maher, all of St. Louis, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
A lounge at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Ashley Osborne and Brendan Roediger walk out of a tunnel from an exhibit at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Patrons of the event stop by the MO Beef booth, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Tipsy Dots from the Science Center at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Will Rieger, Amanda Campbell, both of the Science Center, make up Tipsy Dots, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
David Sandusky, Kelly Garrett, both of Beast Craft BBQ of Belleville, Ill., at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Abigail Brown, Haley Duden, both of St. Louis at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
The crowd bustles about the St. Louis Science Center during the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
The crowd bustles about the St. Louis Science Center during the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
A sample of a Pea soup from Polite Society, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Brian Schmitz, Thomas Futrell, Jonathan Schoen, Daniel Sammons, all of Polite Society, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Ian Froeb answers questions during a Q&A session at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Mike Berger, Tina Schber, Steve Knight, Stacey Knight, Tom Bischoff, Donna Bischoff, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Earline and Otis Walker of Smoki O's at the Post-Dispatch Great Taste in 2019 at the St. Louis Science Center
Photo by Micah Usher
Tim Carroll, Tammy Carroll, Stefanie Craig, Rich Craig, all of St. Louis, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Leo Carroll of St. Louis has a sample of BBQ at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
A patron gets a sample of food from Simba Ugandan Restaurant, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Kristy Hall, Michael Conlon at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Michael Conlon gets a sample at Smoki O's of St. Louis, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Deb Rogers, Judy Lincoln, Mike Jones, Maria Jones, Tracey Houska, all of St. Louis, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Connor Dervin, Cassy Vires, Jessica Healey, Josh Renbarger, all of Winslow's Home, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Lona Powers, Jason Hummel, both of Lona's Lil Eats, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Amir Keric, Lynlee Thomas, both of South County St. Louis, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Brian Hardesty (left) and Joel Crespo of Guerrilla Street Food at the Post-Dispatch's Great Taste event in 2019 at the St. Louis Science Center
Photo by Micah Usher
Polenta cake with Serrano ham and calabrian mascarpone from Clover & The Bee of Webster Groves, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Ashley Stewart of Fenton, Mo. at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Risotto Balls with honey aioli from Pastaria, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
The Encore Lounge at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Montelle Winery at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Ian Froeb answers questions during a Q&A session at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Brett Tintera of St. Louis digs into tacos from La Vallesana, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Michael McCuddy, Sadie Lewis, both of St. Louis, Mo. play a giant Nintendo game, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Dan Brown, Ricardo Guevara, both of O'Fallon, Mo., play a round of Tube Tennis, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Entrance into a lounge at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
