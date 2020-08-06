Post-Dispatch cancels 2020 Great Taste event at St. Louis Science Center

The Post-Dispatch has announced that the 2020 edition of the Great Taste is canceled. After initially being scheduled March 18 at the St. Louis Science Center, it was postponed until Sept. 17 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event — this would have been the fifth — features small bites from some of the 100 best restaurants in St. Louis as selected by Post-Dispatch critic Ian Froeb for his annual STL 100 guide.

"The safety of the restaurant staff and attendees is our No. 1 priority," said Lauren Anderson Koelker, the newspaper's director of brand and experiential marketing. "We felt we could not produce this event knowing the area’s current level of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the pandemic’s effect on the hospitality industry."

Ticket holders have been notified by email and will receive a full refund, which may take up to 30 days.