Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge readies second location for Le Méridien hotel downtown

When Orlando Watson and Tony Davis opened Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge two years ago in the Delmar Loop, the two men — who both came up in University City and have been friends since elementary school — had already built successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Watson is the record-label owner and concert producer and promoter behind Rockhouse Entertainment. Davis operates Starpower Marketing and managed Nelly.

Neither had run a restaurant before, though.

“We didn’t know what we were doing,” Watson tells Off the Menu.

They learned. Even after 18 pandemic months, Prime 55 is thriving. The restaurant, Watson says, is “busier than ever.”

Now Watson and Davis are preparing to open a second Prime 55 at the new Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown, which is aiming for an October debut at 1019 Pine Street.

The operators of the downtown Le Méridien, a Marriott brand, approached the duo about bringing Prime 55 to the hotel. Watson says he and Davis initially balked at what they assumed would be the expense of developing a second location.