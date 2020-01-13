You are the owner of this article.
1764 Public House closes in the Central West End
0 comments

1764 Public House closes in the Central West End

1764 Public House

Located at the intersection of West Pine and Euclid in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, 1764 Public House offers a menu of French, Cajun and Creole-inspired items. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

The Central West End restaurant 1764 Public House has closed, ending a run of a slightly over two years. Its final service was Sunday (Jan. 12).

Derek Gamlin, co-owner of 1764 Public House parent company Gamlin Restaurant Group, said in a statement, “At our core, we are a family business focused on hospitality. With three establishments, all of our resources were simply spread too thin.”

According to the announcement of the closure, 1764 Public House employees will have “priority” for current job openings at Gamlin Restaurant Group's two other Central West End restaurants, Sub Zero Vodka Bar and Gamlin Whiskey House.

Sub Zero Vodka Bar and Gamlin Whiskey House will also accept 1764 Public House gift cards.

1764 Public House opened in October 2017 at 39 North Euclid Avenue with a menu that drew from the traditions of both St. Louis and New Orleans.

0 comments

