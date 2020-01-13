1764 Public House closes in the Central West End

The Central West End restaurant 1764 Public House has closed, ending a run of a slightly over two years. Its final service was Sunday (Jan. 12).

Derek Gamlin, co-owner of 1764 Public House parent company Gamlin Restaurant Group, said in a statement, “At our core, we are a family business focused on hospitality. With three establishments, all of our resources were simply spread too thin.”

According to the announcement of the closure, 1764 Public House employees will have “priority” for current job openings at Gamlin Restaurant Group's two other Central West End restaurants, Sub Zero Vodka Bar and Gamlin Whiskey House.

Sub Zero Vodka Bar and Gamlin Whiskey House will also accept 1764 Public House gift cards.

1764 Public House opened in October 2017 at 39 North Euclid Avenue with a menu that drew from the traditions of both St. Louis and New Orleans.

A look at St. Louis restaurants from days gone by