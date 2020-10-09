 Skip to main content
Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant in Hazelwood to close Oct. 29
Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant in Hazelwood to close Oct. 29

Pueblo Nuevo

Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Hazelwood will close Oct. 29. Photo courtesy Google Maps.

Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina at 7401 North Lindbergh Boulevard in Hazelwood will close permanently after service Oct. 29, ending a 37-year run.

“We would like to thank the community, friends, family and regulars for all the support over the years,” the restaurant posted on Facebook Monday. “It has been amazing! We have laughed, cried, ate, drank, danced, cooked, loved, prayed and partied together and we are grateful for it all!”

An owner was not available when Off the Menu called the restaurant Friday.

“It is a wild world we are living in and we ask that you be patient, be kind to each other and support your local businesses if you are able,” the Facebook post continues.

Pueblo Nuevo is currently open for dine-in service as well as takeout. Off the Menu recommends the birria.

