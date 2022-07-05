 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pumpernickles Deli in Creve Coeur closes permanently due to ‘economic conditions’

  • 0
Pumpernickles

Pumpernickles Deli in Creve Coeur has permanently closed. 

 Courtesy of Google Earth

Pumpernickles Deli has permanently closed at 11036 Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur. The restaurant announced the closure Monday on Facebook, saying it was “due to economic conditions.”

Owner Harlan Levin said before the pandemic, workers from nearby offices accounted for 80% to 85% of Pumpernickles’ lunch business Tuesday through Friday.

“The office buildings are empty,” Levin said. “They’re still not coming. They’re trickling back to work. But you come in here during the week now, it’s all retired people.”

Pumpernickles is not losing money, Levin said. He and his son, Bryan, stopped taking a salary at the beginning of the pandemic, which allowed the restaurant to keep its employees.

“But at the end of the day, we did this to keep our employees working (and) service the Jewish community,” he said. “And it just got to be a grind after two years of not making a paycheck.”

Levin believes Pumpernickles’ business would have come back, but not for another year to 18 months. 

People are also reading…

“I’m 67,” he said. “Financially, I don’t need it. I’m ready to retire. And that’s what it came down to.”

Levin, who took over Pumpernickles in 2012, listed the restaurant for sale six months ago.

“We thank our customers for your continuing support and patronage,” the restaurant’s Facebook post continues. “After all these years you are family to us.

“Best wishes to everyone!!”

0 Comments

Tags

The First Course by Ian Froeb

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry Styles 'heartbroken' after Copenhagen concert scrapped due to nearby shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News