PW Pizza to resume curbside-pickup and delivery service

PW Pizza will resume curbside-pickup and delivery service Thursday (April 16), owners Paul and Wendy Hamilton have announced.

The pizza restaurant at 2017 Chouteau Avenue in downtown west closed until further notice March 23, a few days after the coronavirus pandemic ended dine-in service in the area.

The Hamiltons' other restaurants (Eleven Eleven Mississippi, Vin de Set, Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar) remain temporarily closed.

In addition to pizza, PW Pizza's available menu includes wings, meatballs, calzones, sandwiches and salads.

“While we may not be able to show you all the improvements we have made to the interior of the restaurant, we are excited for the day we can unveil all the renovation efforts we have been working on during this down time,” the Hamiltons said in a statement.

“We know these are trying times and look forward to welcoming you back to all our establishments as soon as possible.”

PW Pizza's curbside-pickup and delivery service will be available 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

