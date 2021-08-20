Q in the Lou announces pitmasters for 2021 festival

Q in the Lou has announced the pitmasters featured at this year’s edition of the annual barbecue festival Oct. 1-3 at Kiener Plaza downtown.

Participants from the St. Louis area include Mike Emerson and John Matthews of Pappy’s Smokehouse, Christina Fitzgerald and Mike Johnson of Sugarfire Smoke House, David Sandusky of the Beast restaurant family and Tim Scheer of Blues Hog Barbecue in Washington, Missouri.

Also taking part are Todd Johns of Plowboys BBQ in Blue Springs, Missouri; Leslie Roark Scott of Ubons BBQ in Yazoo City, Mississippi; John David Wheeler of Memphis Barbecue Co. in Horn Lake, Mississippi; and Terrance "Frymaster Tee" Winters of Que49 Smokehouse in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Q in the Lou returns as an in-person event in 2021 after going virtual last year due to the pandemic. Admission is free. Barbecue from participating pitmasters and beverages are available for purchase.

Attendees can buy pit passes, which include all-you-can-eat barbecue and other perks for a set block of time.

Organizers have yet to announce the schedule of live music and barbecue demonstrations.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.