Q in the Lou barbecue festival returns Oct. 1-3
Q in the Lous barbecue event in St. Louis

A whole-hog sits on display at Pappy's Smokehouse during the Q in the Lou event featuring barbecue from nine pit-masters from across the country, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015 at Soldiers' Memorial in St. Louis. The event continues on Sunday from 11AM-6PM. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

 Huy Mach

Q in the Lou will return Oct. 1-3 at Kiener Plaza downtown. The annual barbecue festival, founded in 2015, went virtual last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers have not yet announced the participating pitmasters or live entertainment. However, the festival's Q Pit Passes are now available for purchase online.

Each pass is good for two-and-a-half hours and includes all-you-can-eat barbecue (without waiting in line), free beverages (beer, wine, cocktails and soft drinks) and access to private restrooms.

The available blocks of time are 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2-4:30 p.m. and  5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; and 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Q Pit Passes are $75 for adults 21 and older, $35 for those age 13-20 and $25 for children 12 and under.

General admission to Q in the Lou is free, with food and beverages available for purchase.

Meanwhile, Q in the Lou's organizers are staging barbecue festivals in July in Kansas City, Missouri, and in December in Jacksonville, Florida. The organizers previously launched a Denver offshoot.

More on Q in the Lou’s 2021 participants as Off the Menu learns it.

