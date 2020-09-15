 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Q in the Lou goes virtual for 2020
0 comments

Q in the Lou goes virtual for 2020

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Q in the Lou barbecue event in St. Louis

Brisket from Salt and Smoke is cut during the Q in the Lou event featuring barbecue from nine pit-masters from across the country, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015 at Soldiers' Memorial in St. Louis. The event continues on Sunday from 11AM-6PM. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

 Huy Mach

This year's edition of Q in the Lou is going virtual, organizers announced Tuesday. The annual barbecue festival will host a livestream at noon on Oct. 3.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our patrons,” the announcement states. “With that in mind, we figured since we can't all get together in person why not bring the BBQ, beer & bands to you.”

The Oct. 3 livestream will feature barbecue and cocktail demonstrations, live music and chats with pitmasters from Pappy's Smokehouse, Sugarfire Smoke House, Salt & Smoke and Beast Craft BBQ Co.

Q in the Lou launched in 2015 with barbecue vendors from St. Louis and other cities.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports