Q in the Lou goes virtual for 2020

This year's edition of Q in the Lou is going virtual, organizers announced Tuesday. The annual barbecue festival will host a livestream at noon on Oct. 3.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our patrons,” the announcement states. “With that in mind, we figured since we can't all get together in person why not bring the BBQ, beer & bands to you.”

The Oct. 3 livestream will feature barbecue and cocktail demonstrations, live music and chats with pitmasters from Pappy's Smokehouse, Sugarfire Smoke House, Salt & Smoke and Beast Craft BBQ Co.

Q in the Lou launched in 2015 with barbecue vendors from St. Louis and other cities.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.