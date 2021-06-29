Quincy Street Bistro closes at least temporarily

Quincy Street Bistro at 6931 Gravois Avenue in Princeton Heights has closed at least temporarily, the restaurant announced Tuesday.
This second version of Quincy Street opened in November under new owner Todd Tiefenauer. It occupies the same building as the original restaurant of that name, which closed in 2018.
Quincy Street’s announcement cited uncertainty about funding through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.
“We hate to say that today is the end,” the announcement on social media states in part. “We, like many other small, locally-owned business(es), have applied for grants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. We have hopes that those much-needed funds will come through, for us and for many others like us. However, faced with the growing number of issues and legal snags that the RRF has been facing, we are not anticipating hearing anything from them any time soon.”
The $28.6 billion fund is overseen by the Small Business Administration. The SBA announced in May that it had received more than 300,000 applications requesting $69 billion in relief.
Meanwhile, lawsuits and court rulings have suspended the fund’s efforts to prioritize applications from businesses owned by women, veterans or economically and socially disadvantaged individuals.
A call to Quincy Street went unanswered Tuesday. An email was not immediately returned.
The announcement leaves room for Quincy Street’s return.
“We are hopeful that this decision will only have to be temporary, and that we will be able to come back bigger and better than ever on the other side,” it states.
More as Off the Menu learns it.