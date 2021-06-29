Quincy Street Bistro closes at least temporarily

This second version of Quincy Street opened in November under new owner Todd Tiefenauer. It occupies the same building as the original restaurant of that name, which closed in 2018.

“We hate to say that today is the end,” the announcement on social media states in part. “We, like many other small, locally-owned business(es), have applied for grants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. We have hopes that those much-needed funds will come through, for us and for many others like us. However, faced with the growing number of issues and legal snags that the RRF has been facing, we are not anticipating hearing anything from them any time soon.”