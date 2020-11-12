Quincy Street Bistro returns under new ownership

Mike and Sue Enright opened the original Quincy Street Bistro in 2011. That restaurant closed in 2018.

Quincy Street Bistro, version 2.0, features a menu of burgers, sandwiches, pasta and such entrees as grilled chicken breast, breaded pork tenderloin and blackened salmon.

Tiefenauer tells Off the Menu early customer favorites include the Arnie burger, which is topped with garlic cream cheese and bacon, and the buffalo mac and cheese, which features macaroni in a four-cheese blend with celery, buffalo sauce and grilled chicken.

“It’s got a little bit of heat to it, but it’s delicious,” Tiefenauer says of the mac and cheese.

Quincy Street Bistro’s current hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The restaurant is still waiting on its liquor license, which Tiefenauer hopes will come through in the next week or so.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.