Quincy Street Bistro to reopen under new ownership in Princeton Heights

Quincy Street Bistro, the Princeton Heights restaurant that concluded its celebrated seven-year run in October 2018, will reopen this fall under new ownership. New owner Todd Tiefenauer tells Off the Menu he has no connection to original Quincy Street owners Mike and Sue Enright, though the Enrights still own the building the restaurant occupies at 6931 Gravois Road.

"They are graciously passing the baton over to me," Tiefenauer says.

Tiefenauer has worked in the restaurant industry for nearly 30 years, mostly with corporate and franchise operations, though also with some independent establishments.

He says the appeal of the Quincy Street brand is not so much its menu, which was similar to what he has always intended for a place of his own, but how the “vast majority” of people in his network had “followed or liked and commented on” Quincy Street when it was open.

As to the menu Tiefenauer is developing for this new version of Quincy Street, expect burgers, sandwiches and pasta.

“I'm a burger-sandwich type of guy,” he says. “So we're going to have a big push on that.”