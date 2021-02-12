 Skip to main content
Ravanelli's restaurant closes Granite City location
Ravanelli's restaurant closes Granite City location

Ravanelli's Granite City

Ravanelli's has closed its Granite City location. Photo courtesy Google Earth.

Ravanelli’s restaurant has permanently closed its location at 3 American Village in Granite City. The location in Collinsville remains open.

Ravanelli's owners announced the closure Wednesday on the restaurant's Facebook page.

“Our lease is coming up,” the post reads in part, “(and) we were originally planning on turning the restaurant over to 3 of our key managers and let them be the new owners and take Ravanelli’s to the next level….”

However, the post continues, due to the coronavirus pandemic, these managers “decided they were no longer comfortable taking over the restaurant. We want to thank all of our loyal customers and employees over the last 60 years.”

Also closing is Steel City Smokehouse, the barbecue restaurant that Ravanelli’s opened inside its Granite City location in January 2016.

Steel City’s final day was Wednesday as well.

