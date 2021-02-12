Ravanelli's restaurant closes Granite City location

Ravanelli’s restaurant has permanently closed its location at 3 American Village in Granite City. The location in Collinsville remains open.
Ravanelli's owners announced the closure Wednesday on the restaurant's Facebook page.
-
Atomic Cowboy's future in doubt as equipment is posted for auction
-
Food & Wine dubs Lemay's the Donut Stop home of Missouri's best doughnuts
-
Critic's notebook: If you're dining indoors, you owe it to your server to wear a mask
-
The Kitchen Sink restaurant pops up at Good Buddy's downtown through Feb. 16
-
Barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog opens second location in Chesterfield
“Our lease is coming up,” the post reads in part, “(and) we were originally planning on turning the restaurant over to 3 of our key managers and let them be the new owners and take Ravanelli’s to the next level….”
However, the post continues, due to the coronavirus pandemic, these managers “decided they were no longer comfortable taking over the restaurant. We want to thank all of our loyal customers and employees over the last 60 years.”
Also closing is Steel City Smokehouse, the barbecue restaurant that Ravanelli’s opened inside its Granite City location in January 2016.
Steel City’s final day was Wednesday as well.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.