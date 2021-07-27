Recap: 8 thumbs up for Beast's David Sandusky on 'BBQ Brawl' weeks 6 and 7

This article includes spoilers for the July 19 and July 26 episodes of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Don’t read any further if you don’t want the episodes' outcomes revealed.
Who has eight legs and is ready to recap two weeks of “BBQ Brawl?”
This guy!
Yes, last night’s episode featured David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co., et al., cooking octopus. First, though, we must go back to last week, when “BBQ Brawl” asked its contestants to prepare brunch. The initial challenge sets the stage: eggs benedict.
“I’m pretty sure I can poach some eggs, but I’ve broken so many hollandaise sauces, I’m just terrified of attempting it,” says Wisconsin pitmaster Lu Holter.
Spoiler alert, I guess.
I don’t want to dwell too long on this episode, but there is a brief, very funny scene where North Carolina’s Christopher Prieto miserably fails to poach eggs properly. Prieto has seemed like a strong contender, maybe even a favorite, but to its credit, the show finds ways to humble the pitmasters.
Meanwhile, Sandusky says he loves eggs benedict and embarks on a Bloody Mary-inspired version with grilled shrimp and pancetta. He rushes to finish his dish and doesn’t sauce each plate with hollandaise. The judges like the flavors but knock him for how the eggs are poached.
Sandusky’s teammate Brittani Bo Baker wins the challenge (and a new grill) with a riff featuring French toast, bacon and pecans. Baker wowed the judges at the end of the previous episode and is clearly building momentum.
For the main brunch brawl, Sandusky undertakes eggs-in-hell cornbread. A half-hour in, he realizes he made his cornbread batter without the butter and needs to scrap it and start over.
“Time management is something I’ve struggled with in this competition,” he says.
I feel you, man. Have you seen the word counts on these recaps?
Cornbread 2.0 turns out fine, and Sandusky turns his attention to his eggs in hell, with a tomato sauce that includes harissa, Fresno chiles, sumac, allspice and cumin. The judges are generally positive. Carson Kressley calls the eggs “heavenly.” Brooke Williamson thinks the cornbread is perfectly cooked but is just a little lacking in flavor.
The judges aren’t blown away by any team's cooking, but Team Symon wins. Bobby Flay’s team takes second thanks to the Colombian lomo al trapo (beef wrapped in a towel and cooked directly on the coals) from Dayton’s Erica Blaire Roby.
Eddie Jackson’s team finishes last again. Holter (as she herself points out) prepared two true brunch dishes, a frittata and crepes, but she feceives the most pointed criticism from the judges and is eliminated.
That means Team Jackson is down to one contestant, Prieto, which last night’s episode addresses at the outset. Jackson is allowed to steal a pitmaster from one of the other teams, and he picks Baker from Team Symon.
Jackson, Symon and Flay undertake the initial challenge — oysters — on behalf of their teams. Jackson wins for a char-broiled oyster with jumbo lump crab meat and butter. This wins him the opportunity to choose which kind of seafood item his team will prepare for the brawl: octopus, crab legs or salmon.
Jackson chooses the crab legs, while Team Symon ends up with the octopus, Team Flay the salmon. Team Symon isn’t fazed by its eight-legged challenge and embraces a Mediterranean theme. Symon will make charcoal pasta with octopus, the behatted, impressively mustachioed Texan Ara Malekian will braise octopus with red wine, and Sandusky will prepare octopus stew.
Salmon drama! Over on Team Flay, Taylor Carroll of Atlanta realizes the salmon she is prepping still has bones in it…which I guess is what qualifies as salmon drama. This is not the most thrilling brawl. Team Symon is efficient, stewing octopus heads, pressure-cooking more octopus, cutting the pasta.
More salmon drama! Carroll’s pan of salmon pinwheels (rolled up with cream cheese) doesn’t fit onthe kettle grill. Carroll, who didn’t impress the judges in last week’s brunch brawl with her chicken pot pie, is clearly struggling. She throws the pinwheels in the offset smoker, which isn’t as hot as she needs.
Octopus drama! Malekian’s octopus is still chewy. With his typical unnerving calm, he decides to just use a blowtorch and then finish it in a pan with some lardons. His choices will also impact Sandusky, who adds some of Malekian's octopus to his Spanish-style octopus stew with clams and potato.
The judges note both the chewiness in Malekian’s dish and that there are two different octopus textures in Sandusky’s stew, one (Malekian’s) chewier than the other.
“That’s what I was going for, honestly, just a little bit of variation in there,” Sandusky says with an impressively deadpan expression.
Still, the judges like the stew’s flavor, they love Symon’s pasta, and Team Symon wins the brawl again.
Team Jackson gets uneven marks: the judges love Jackson’s smoked, charred crab legs, but Prieto’s tostones rellenos with crab guisado needs a stronger crab presence, and there is no grill component to Baker’s fried crab nuggets with dipping sauce. Still, this is enough for second place.
At Team Flay, the judges ding Carroll’s salmon pinwheels with blistered, cream cheese-stuffed shishitos as too rich. They aren’t that much fonder of Roby’s salmon gumbo with salmon-skin chicharonnes.
“Anytime they call something heavy or rich, you’re in trouble,” Carroll says.