Recap: 8 thumbs up for Beast's David Sandusky on 'BBQ Brawl' weeks 6 and 7

That means Team Jackson is down to one contestant, Prieto, which last night’s episode addresses at the outset. Jackson is allowed to steal a pitmaster from one of the other teams, and he picks Baker from Team Symon.

Jackson, Symon and Flay undertake the initial challenge — oysters — on behalf of their teams. Jackson wins for a char-broiled oyster with jumbo lump crab meat and butter. This wins him the opportunity to choose which kind of seafood item his team will prepare for the brawl: octopus, crab legs or salmon.

Jackson chooses the crab legs, while Team Symon ends up with the octopus, Team Flay the salmon. Team Symon isn’t fazed by its eight-legged challenge and embraces a Mediterranean theme. Symon will make charcoal pasta with octopus, the behatted, impressively mustachioed Texan Ara Malekian will braise octopus with red wine, and Sandusky will prepare octopus stew.

Salmon drama! Over on Team Flay, Taylor Carroll of Atlanta realizes the salmon she is prepping still has bones in it…which I guess is what qualifies as salmon drama. This is not the most thrilling brawl. Team Symon is efficient, stewing octopus heads, pressure-cooking more octopus, cutting the pasta.