Recap: Beast's David Sandusky waffles in 'BBQ Brawl,' week 5

Both he and Carroll identify the same reason for the tension: Matthews, alone among the remaining pitmasters, lacks experience with competition barbecue. He promptly sticks unseasoned (not even salt and pepper) pork butts in the smoker. He doesn’t want anything to come between meat and smoke.

On team Symon, the behatted, impressively mustachioed Texan Ara Malekian reveals his secret to getting beautiful brisket bark in a brief time — sumac — while Sandusky is seasoning pork butts. Symon asks what sides they want to prepare.

When Sandusky says mac and cheese, Symon replies, as one naturally does when discussing mac and cheese, “Have you guys ever had mac-and-cheese waffles?”

Later, Sandusky says, “I’ve seen mac-and-cheese waffles before on the internet, but I’ve never actually performed one. But I want a challenge.”

Are we focusing on mac and cheese because low-and-slow cooking, the very foundation of barbecue, doesn’t make for scintillating TV? It sure seems so! This week, the brief challenge that usually precedes the main brawl moves to the middle of the episode as Symon, Bobby Flay and Eddie Jackson whip up their own versions of mac and cheese.