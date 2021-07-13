Recap: Beast's David Sandusky waffles in 'BBQ Brawl,' week 5

This article includes spoilers for the July 12 episode of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Don’t read any further if you don’t want the episode’s outcome revealed.
Cauliflower. Gooey butter cake. This week, mac and cheese. The list of foods that have threatened to derail David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co., et al., as he tries to win Food Network's “BBQ Brawl” is an odd one. At least mac and cheese is barbecue-adjacent.
The fifth episode of the series promises the most barbecue-intensive battle yet. The theme of this week’s brawl is competition barbecue. The teams must prepare each of the four major barbecue styles (as the show defines them): Texas brisket, Memphis ribs, Carolina pork and Kansas City, uh, chicken. I guess burnt ends would have been redundant alongside brisket.
The teams are given seven hours to cook, which is generous by “BBQ Brawl” standards, but even casual barbecue geeks can see the problem. For proper Central Texas-style brisket, you need more than seven hours.
This week’s drama focuses on Team Flay, where Terry Matthews of Phoenix and Taylor Carroll of Atlanta snipe at each other from the get-go. Matthews’ playful trash-talking has been a running bit throughout the first four episodes, bit this feels different — or has been crafted by the producers to feel different.
Both he and Carroll identify the same reason for the tension: Matthews, alone among the remaining pitmasters, lacks experience with competition barbecue. He promptly sticks unseasoned (not even salt and pepper) pork butts in the smoker. He doesn’t want anything to come between meat and smoke.
On team Symon, the behatted, impressively mustachioed Texan Ara Malekian reveals his secret to getting beautiful brisket bark in a brief time — sumac — while Sandusky is seasoning pork butts. Symon asks what sides they want to prepare.
When Sandusky says mac and cheese, Symon replies, as one naturally does when discussing mac and cheese, “Have you guys ever had mac-and-cheese waffles?”
Later, Sandusky says, “I’ve seen mac-and-cheese waffles before on the internet, but I’ve never actually performed one. But I want a challenge.”
Are we focusing on mac and cheese because low-and-slow cooking, the very foundation of barbecue, doesn’t make for scintillating TV? It sure seems so! This week, the brief challenge that usually precedes the main brawl moves to the middle of the episode as Symon, Bobby Flay and Eddie Jackson whip up their own versions of mac and cheese.
Symon wins with freshly made spaetzle as the noodle. His team gains the advantage of stealing Flay or Jackson for 30 minutes during the brawl. This doesn’t really matter, though. Nothing matters. There is just you and the void and a creamy three-cheese blend.
How are things going on Team Flay? The judges have detected the “negative energy" mentioned earlier, and now Flay has to talk Matthews out of putting pineapple in his cole slaw. Meanwhile, Team Symon puts its mac and cheese in the waffle maker, and Sandusky thinks the result is too dry. He starts over with a more conventional approach. Is there enough time?
I haven’t mentioned Team Jackson. Aside from some low-key drama about their beans, the duo of Christopher Prieto and Lu Holter cruise through this week’s brawl, and the judges respond with nearly universal praise (the beans excepted). Prieto’s ribs are the biggest hit; judge Brooke Williamson uses the word “artistry.” I tabbed Prieto as a potential favorite in the first episode, and he looks like the strongest contender right now.
At Team Symon’s stand, the judges love Tampa pitmaster Brittani Bo Baker’s chicken and her collard greens. Malekian’s brisket is “a touch” dry, however, Sandusky’s Carolina pork needs more vinegar, and the ribs from Baker and Sandusky are too sweet. Thankfully, Sandusky’s last-minute mac and cheese topped with a crisp frica by Malekian impresses the judges. This isn’t Team Symon’s best week, but it is good enough for second place.
Team Flay gets praise for the brisket and Cuban-style beans by Dayton’s Erica Roby, but the judges criticize Matthews’ pulled pork sandwich for being greasy and not being mopped with sauce, while Carroll serves tough ribs and chicken with flabby skin.