Recap: David Sandusky's gooey butter rollercoaster in 'BBQ Brawl,' episode 2

This article includes spoilers for the June 21 episode of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Do not read any further if you don’t want the episode’s outcome revealed.
Last week’s season premiere of “BBQ Brawl” skewered St. Louis’ two contestants and grilled them over direct heat. Host Michael Symon drafted both Christina Fitzgerald of Sugarfire Smoke House and David Sandusky of Beast onto his team, which approached the episode’s central battle against the teams led by co-hosts Bobby Flay and Eddie Jackson with an unfocused “international” theme.
Fitzgerald and Sandusky struggled with their respective dishes, eggplant and cauliflower, and after Symon’s team finished last, the judges targeted both for elimination. In the end, they sent Fitzgerald home.
After that experience, Sandusky says at the top of last night’s episode, “I’m just happy to be here at this point.”
Christina Fitzgerald of Sugarfire Smoke House and David Sandusky of Beast are contestants on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl."
After the past 15 months, I feel the same way, man.
For the week’s initial 30-minute challenge, Symon looks to his Cleveland roots with an Eastern European-influenced pairing of pork and cabbage. Sandusky’s approach won’t shock Beast diners: pork steak and fried Brussels sprouts.
“Is there any other way to cook a vegetable?” he asks.
After last week’s cauliflower drama, this might be tempting fate. The judges are generally OK with Sandusky’s finished dish, however. Former “Top Chef” champ Brooke Williamson digs his idea of interpreting cabbage to be Brussels sprouts, but style expert and reality-TV omnipresence Carson Kressley dings some of the sprouts for being soggy.
The challenge’s winner is Detroit chef Max Hardy, who serves jerk pork with charred cabbage. The win gives Jackson’s team an advantage for this week’s brawl: better baking equipment than the other two teams have.
Why is baking equipment important? Because the theme of this week’s brawl is…desserts? You can see the contestants failing to hide their disappointment. I might have gone to refill my drink at this point.
Symon’s team huddles to determine an approach. Sandusky says he will do gooey butter cake. The teams are supposed to tie their individual dishes together somehow, and Symon suggests making as many fun sauces as garnishes as they can — a dessert fixings bar, essentially.
As with last week’s “international” theme, it doesn’t inspire confidence.
Also not inspiring confidence?
“I have never enjoyed baking,” Sandusky says, “but I have to create the best dessert of my life. I just hope I can pull it off.”
Meanwhile, Jackson’s team pulls itself together quickly. The theme is smart — a booze cruise — and challenge winner Hardy decides to tackle three different desserts. Flay’s team includes Taylor Carroll, who happens to be a classically trained pastry chef as well as pitmaster.
Hoo boy.
As Kressley circulates among the contestants, Sandusky says he will top his gooey butter cake with candied bacon. A few minutes later, judge and acclaimed pitmaster Rodney Scott notices white smoke purling out of Sandusky’s smoker. This, he speculates, is from fat dripping off the bacon.
“This smoke makes things very bitter,” Sandusky says.
He pulls the gooey butter cake out of the smoker and realizes it isn’t baking properly: the crust is too thick, and there is too much filling.
“We’re in trouble,” Symon murmurs as we go to commercial break.
We return to Sandusky sticking the cake in a kamado smoker and whipping up a crème Anglaise as a potential topping. Williamson helpfully points out a nearby church if he needs to pray.
Instead, Sandusky throws a Hail Mary. He flips the not-quite finished gooey butter cake into a pan so the crust is now on top. He puts a few broken pieces of the crust-up cake on each plate and uses the crème Anglaise and smoked, candied bacon as garnishes.
It’s a hit — “so good,” Kressley says.
“This is a recovery unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Williamson says.
With strong overall reviews from the judges, Symon’s team — including the enigmatic Ara Malekian, a hat-wearing, impressively mustachioed Texan I'm keeping my eye on — wins this week’s brawl.
Meanwhile, the booze cruise from Jackson's team flops, and in a shocking reversal from the episode's opening, the judges eliminate Detroit chef Hardy.