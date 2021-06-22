Recap: David Sandusky's gooey butter rollercoaster in 'BBQ Brawl,' episode 2

After last week’s cauliflower drama, this might be tempting fate. The judges are generally OK with Sandusky’s finished dish, however. Former “Top Chef” champ Brooke Williamson digs his idea of interpreting cabbage to be Brussels sprouts, but style expert and reality-TV omnipresence Carson Kressley dings some of the sprouts for being soggy.

The challenge’s winner is Detroit chef Max Hardy, who serves jerk pork with charred cabbage. The win gives Jackson’s team an advantage for this week’s brawl: better baking equipment than the other two teams have.

Why is baking equipment important? Because the theme of this week’s brawl is…desserts? You can see the contestants failing to hide their disappointment. I might have gone to refill my drink at this point.

Symon’s team huddles to determine an approach. Sandusky says he will do gooey butter cake. The teams are supposed to tie their individual dishes together somehow, and Symon suggests making as many fun sauces as garnishes as they can — a dessert fixings bar, essentially.

As with last week’s “international” theme, it doesn’t inspire confidence.

Also not inspiring confidence?