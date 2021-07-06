Recap: Do not anger the quail gods on 'BBQ Brawl,' week 4

Sandusky checks his ribs post-timeout: “The bark on it was perfect. I’ve got nothing to worry about.”

The judges like Sandusky’s ribs — though Scott thinks they were left on the grill a little too long — and his roasted corn-tomatillo salsa, and Team Symon generally receives good marks.

But the judges are even more impressed with Prieto’s ribs glazed with teammate Lu Holter’s sauce, with Scott saying it is one of the best things they have tasted so far in the competition. Team Jackson wins this week’s brawl, with Team Symon second.

Even before the judges have announced the winner, it is obvious Team Flay is going to finish third. The twist, however, is that the judges love the emergency gochujang-glazed pork tenderloin Matthews cooked after the rib disaster. They have fewer kind words for the fried mac-and-cheese balls from Taylor Carroll of Atlanta and the rib-eye tostada from Erica Blaire Roby of Dayton, Ohio.

Lamb’s Texas Twinkie-stuffed quail gets the episode’s biggest laugh from judge Carson Kressley’s reaction to the name. (The moment is one you just have to see to appreciate.) The birds stuffed with bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers are a flop, though. The combination doesn’t work, and while Scott and Kressley at least like the quail, Brooke Williamson thinks it is overcooked.

The judges send Lamb home. The quail gods are appeased.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.