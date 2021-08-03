Recap: Hone your sushi knife for 'BBQ Brawl,' week 8

This article includes spoilers for the August 2 episode of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Don’t read any further if you don’t want the episodes' outcomes revealed.

I could list a number of things about “BBQ Brawl” that annoy me, but all cooking-competition shows are ridiculous to some degree, and we have now entered the homestretch of our summer diversion featuring David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co., et al.

Still, last night’s episode highlighted the Food Network series’ most frustrating quality. Even as the number of contestants has dwindled, we have learned very little about them as individuals.

This week, we discover maybe the most remarkable detail yet about our beloved behatted, impressively mustachioed Texan Ara Malekian, but aside from a funny reaction from Sandusky, it doesn’t lead to much.

Anyway, as the episode begins, Bobby Flay’s team is down to one pitmaster, Dayton’s Erica Blaire Roby. Flay could steal someone from Michael Symon’s or Eddie Jackson’s teams, but he decides to stick with Roby. The choice leads to an immediate dividend: Roby wins the initial challenge to create an “international barbecue” dish that includes a tortilla.