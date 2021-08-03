Recap: Hone your sushi knife for 'BBQ Brawl,' week 8

This article includes spoilers for the August 2 episode of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Don’t read any further if you don’t want the episodes' outcomes revealed.
I could list a number of things about “BBQ Brawl” that annoy me, but all cooking-competition shows are ridiculous to some degree, and we have now entered the homestretch of our summer diversion featuring David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co., et al.
Still, last night’s episode highlighted the Food Network series’ most frustrating quality. Even as the number of contestants has dwindled, we have learned very little about them as individuals.
This week, we discover maybe the most remarkable detail yet about our beloved behatted, impressively mustachioed Texan Ara Malekian, but aside from a funny reaction from Sandusky, it doesn’t lead to much.
Beast barbecue owner David Sandusky continues his quest to be named Master of 'Cue on the Food Network competition.
Anyway, as the episode begins, Bobby Flay’s team is down to one pitmaster, Dayton’s Erica Blaire Roby. Flay could steal someone from Michael Symon’s or Eddie Jackson’s teams, but he decides to stick with Roby. The choice leads to an immediate dividend: Roby wins the initial challenge to create an “international barbecue” dish that includes a tortilla.
My ears perked up at the tortilla stipulation. Tortillas are a staple of the barbecue plates at Sandusky’s restaurants. He wisely decides to eschew the obvious taco route for a riff on tandoori chicken with the tortilla taking on the role of naan. It impresses the judges but finishes second to Roby’s “Pac-Rim” (i.e., Pacific Rim-inspired flavors) shrimp taco.
International barbecue is also the theme of this week’s brawl. The judges introduce the Wheel of Barbecue, a concept so dumb I can’t believe the show hasn’t been using it all along. Anyway, the wheel has spaces for six different international barbecue styles. Each team will spin it to determine what kind of barbecue it is cooking this week — except Team Flay, having won the challenge, can just pick one. Flay chooses Caribbean barbecue.
Team Symon lands on Japanese barbecue. Sandusky isn’t thrilled.
“Japanese barbecue is the most difficult style of barbecue on that wheel,” he says. “It takes such precision.”
This is the sort of challenge I was hoping to see more of on “BBQ Brawl,” though. And Symon drops an incredible factoid: Malekian has worked in sushi restaurants.
“Who knew?” Symon asks.
Tell us more! Please?
Team Jackson ends up with South American barbecue, and we’re off. Team Symon embarks on an ambitious menu, with Malekian cold-smoking tuna and making Japanese-style barbecue sauce, Sandusky taking on both yakitori and miso pork ramen and Symon grilling rib eyes.
You can see the potential for trouble right away, as Sandusky loads pork into a pressure cooker for his ramen broth, a days-long process that he is trying to condense into two hours.
When we return to Team Symon later, Malekian tells us he hasn’t just worked in sushi restaurants — he learned about sushi in Japan. He shows off his sushi knife, which was custom-made for him by a Japanese knife-maker.
“What do you know, Ara has a sushi knife,” Sandusky says. “Of course he does because Ara’s the most interesting man in the world.”
Meanwhile, Sandusky has come up with a way to mimic something like a true Japanese yakitori experience, grilling the skewered chicken directly over the coals atop a chimney charcoal starter.
As for the ramen, Symon notes Sandusky’s previous issues with time management: “Eventually, it’s going to bite him."
Sure enough, when Sandusky opens the pressure cooker to taste the broth, it’s bland, and the episode is giving him a "most endangered contesant" vibe.
After a commercial break, Symon tries to save the broth by adding soy sauce, lime juice and more miso and bonito flakes. Will it be enough? It had better because it’s judging time.
Flay’s gamble on sticking with only one pitmaster seems to have paid off. The judges are generally upbeat about his and Roby’s dishes: her Jamaican grilled snapper and the Cuban beans-and-rice dish Moros y Cristianos and his jerk pork with a peach-green onion relish.
Jackson and his pitmasters, Brittani Bo Baker of Tampa and Christopher Prieto of North Carolina, get off to a good start for their South American barbecue with praise for Baker’s Peruvian chicken, but her Argentinean chicken is a “simple grilled chicken,” judge Brooke Williamson says. In the same vein, the judges love Prieto’s skirt steak, but the skin of his chorizo is rubbery.
Team Symon receives similarly mixed reviews. Malekian’s cold-smoked, togarashi-encrusted tuna sashimi bombs — it isn’t “particularly delicious,” judge Carson Kressley notes — as does Sandusky’s ramen. His yakitori fares better, though, and the judges love Symon’s hibachi-style rib eye.
Flay’s gamble pays off again: He and Roby win. While the judges don’t gush about Team Michael’s efforts, they do praise their understanding of Japanese flavors, and the team finishes second. Team Jackson will face elimination, and after reiterating that both Baker and Prieto had one good dish and one flop, the judges send Prieto home.
“I really don’t feel the judges got it right this time,” he says.
So which of the final four contestants will become the Master of 'Cue? Tune in next Monday, when the final two episodes of "BBQ Brawl" are scheduled to air back-to-back.