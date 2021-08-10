Recap: How Beast's David Sandusky fared in the 'BBQ Brawl' season finale

Sandusky’s feast won’t surprise Beast regulars, as it highlights his signature pork steaks and deep-fried Brussels sprouts. He also plans to prepare chuck-eye using the direct-cooking method he introduced in the previous hour as well as creamed corn as a side and a corn crème brulee for dessert.

Malekian goes with beef ribs as his featured meat, while Roby looks to ribs with a blackberry sauce and red snapper.

As a twist, the judges introduce a challenge inside the brawl, asking the contestants to prepare burgers. Disaster looms for Sandusky as his smashed burgers fall apart, but he recovers with a classic backyard-style grilled burger. He wins the challenge, which lets him choose the order in which the judges will evaluate the final feasts. He decides to go last.

Will his pork steaks be ready, though? When he checks on them, they aren’t as tender as he wants, so he increases the heat, risking overcooking. His corn-based crème brulee isn’t going to work, either; with Symon’s help, he adjusts this dish to be a corn pudding.

Roby, meanwhile, is sailing along, and the judges have noted she is cooking with confidence in this final brawl. She wins a second quick challenge making loaded baked potatoes, which nets her 30 minutes of assistance from Eddie Jackson alongside her usual mentor, Bobby Flay.