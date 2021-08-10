Recap: How Beast's David Sandusky fared in the 'BBQ Brawl' season finale

This article includes spoilers for the August 9 finale of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Don’t read any further if you don’t want the episode’s outcome revealed.
Inevitably, at the conclusion of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl,” David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co., et al., cooked pork steaks. What else can you do after 10 episodes of challenges both considerable and goofy but be yourself and hope for the best?
First, though, in part one of the two-part season finale, Sandusky and his three fellow remaining pitmasters — Brittani Bo Baker of Tampa, Erica Blaire Roby of Dayton and the behatted, impressively mustachioed Texan Ara Malekian — must reckon with the “future” of barbecue.
This first hour plays up tension between Sandusky and Malekian, teammates since the debut episode but now the only actual team remaining. Though still competing as Michael Symon’s team, the two decide to take separate approaches to the future-barbecue concept, Malekian looking to fine dining, Sandusky to sustainability.
Will part one’s elimination pit the two men against each other? That’s the vibe.
For his main protein, lamb chops, Sandusky opts for direct cooking, with the meat elevated over the coals. He improvises the set-up he wants by upending a wire basket and placing it atop the diffuser plate of a kamado grill. He puts the lamb on top of the basket.
He serves the lamb alongside a smoked, roasted carrot in caramel fish sauce; grilled calamari in a honey-chile glaze over charred kale; and trumpet mushrooms meant to imitate pulled pork. The judges love the lamb and the carrot, but the calamari’s texture is off, and the trumpet mushrooms, well…
“I wouldn’t call this pulled pork,” judge Brooke Williamson says.
Roby wins the brawl with a “future” approach that emphasizes the background of the pitmaster — in her case, dishes drawing on her family's Moroccan and Cuban heritage. She will enter the final episode with significant momentum.
In a twist, the judges consider all three of the other pitmasters for elimination. Baker, whose “future” barbecue emphasized fruit but didn’t deliver enough fruit flavor, is sent home, and we roll right into the final hour of “BBQ Brawl.”
In the conclusion, Sandusky, Malekian and Roby are given six hours in real time to prepare whatever barbecue they want, a format that lets the show dwell on each contestant’s personal story with more depth than previous episodes have shown.
Sandusky talks about how competing has reignited something inside him.
“The last several years of my career, it’s been about opening and running restaurants,” he says. “It’s been a while since I felt the passion I feel right now.”
Sandusky’s feast won’t surprise Beast regulars, as it highlights his signature pork steaks and deep-fried Brussels sprouts. He also plans to prepare chuck-eye using the direct-cooking method he introduced in the previous hour as well as creamed corn as a side and a corn crème brulee for dessert.
Malekian goes with beef ribs as his featured meat, while Roby looks to ribs with a blackberry sauce and red snapper.
As a twist, the judges introduce a challenge inside the brawl, asking the contestants to prepare burgers. Disaster looms for Sandusky as his smashed burgers fall apart, but he recovers with a classic backyard-style grilled burger. He wins the challenge, which lets him choose the order in which the judges will evaluate the final feasts. He decides to go last.
Will his pork steaks be ready, though? When he checks on them, they aren’t as tender as he wants, so he increases the heat, risking overcooking. His corn-based crème brulee isn’t going to work, either; with Symon’s help, he adjusts this dish to be a corn pudding.
Roby, meanwhile, is sailing along, and the judges have noted she is cooking with confidence in this final brawl. She wins a second quick challenge making loaded baked potatoes, which nets her 30 minutes of assistance from Eddie Jackson alongside her usual mentor, Bobby Flay.
After time expires, the contestants, mentors and judges gather for the final tasting. Roby goes first, and her Louisiana-style comfort-food barbecue floors the judges, especially her beer-can chicken and chipotle-blackberry ribs. Everyone is also effusive about Malekian’s beef ribs. His chicken, smoked cauliflowers and other dishes don’t flop, exactly, but the judges are more reserved than they were with Roby.
As for Sandusky, the judges appreciate how he has brought St. Louis to the competition with pork steaks, though Scott notes the meat is dry. His chuck eye lands better. His fried Brussels sprouts get a slight demerit for too much vinegar, but the emergency corn pudding is a hit.
“The judges present some positives and negatives,” Sandusky says, “but I know that I have proved who I am as a cook.”
After one final commercial break, the judges announce Roby is this season’s “Master of ‘Cue," which wins her an unspecified role on Food Network's digital channel.
