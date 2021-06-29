Recap: Hunks of meat and an uncomfortable question on 'BBQ Brawl,' week 3

But there is tension on Team Symon, too. Brittani Bo Baker of Tampa notes that while Sandusky and Malekian have undertaken the meat cooking, she is working on roasted potatoes and corn-crab fritters.

“I think because I’m a lady in an industry that’s normally male-dominated, (Sandusky and Malekian) kinda want to dominate,” she says. “But I grew up working in my family’s barbecue restaurant, so I hope they’ll trust me a little bit more because I know what I’m doing.”

We check in with Sandusky a little later, where he says he doesn’t think about recipes so much as flavors and shows off the "earthy" bastes he’s building for the meats: smoked fig and blackberry for the pork chops and annatto for the chuck roast.

After bouncing around the various contestants, sudden drama: The campfire set-up for Eddie Jackson’s team collapses! Prieto’s pot of chili tips over, and he must try to salvage it! My god, it’s a real-world Kevin from “The Office” chili scenario!

Prieto is able to rescue his short-rib chili, but the judges ding him for a burnt flavor. (They love Holter’s jalapeño poppers and Mexican-style corn, though.) They are also unimpressed with Day’s Dutch baby, which lacks its promised jalapeño heat and is doughy. Team Jackson is in trouble.