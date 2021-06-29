Recap: Hunks of meat and an uncomfortable question on 'BBQ Brawl,' week 3

This article includes spoilers for the June 28 episode of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Do not read any further if you don’t want the episode’s outcome revealed.
After narrowly avoiding cauliflower-related elimination in the season premiere of “BBQ Brawl” and staging a dramatic rescue of his gooey butter cake last week, Beast’s David Sandusky gets to cook a big hunk of meat in Monday’s episode — two big hunks, in fact.
The latest “BBQ Brawl” poses an uncomfortable question, though. Whose voices get lost — and who is set up to lose — when barbecue is just dudes cooking big hunks of meat?
This week’s theme is campfire cooking, but first the episode spins its wheels with a challenge that sidelines the contestants in favor of their celebrity-chef hosts, who must prepare a “healthy” barbecue dish for the judges.
Honestly, I’d fallen behind on other work and zoned out during this segment to catch up. Bobby Flay wins on behalf of his team with an eggplant dish, an (unintentional?) unpleasant callback to the premiere episode’s elimination of Christina Fitzgerald of Sugarfire Smoke House.
The victory gains Flay’s team an advantage — pitmaster and judge Rodney Scott starts their campfire for them — but this isn’t or at least doesn’t seem to be much of a factor in the main brawl.
Having barely survived elimination in the season premiere, the Beast barbecue pitmaster must tackle dessert on the grill.
The teams plan their campfire meals, which must include dessert, the course that led last week’s eliminated contestant, Detroit’s Max Hardy, to his doom. On Team Flay, Atlanta’s Taylor Carroll, a clasically trained pastry chef as well as a pitmaster, volunteers to do dessert, not wanting to throw her teammates “to the wolves.”
On Eddie Jackson’s team, North Carolina pitmaster Christopher Prieto claims chili as his dish, to the apparent dismay of his teammate Lu Holter of Hudson, Wisconsin. “I love to make chili, and I am very, very good at it," she says. "But Christopher is very, very, very confident in it. I’m gonna trust him.”
This is foreshadowing. It also hints at the question I mentioned at the outset, as does the decision by their teammate Megan Day to “take one for the team” and make a Dutch baby for dessert.
On Michael Symon’s team, Sandusky and Texan Ara Malekian handle the meat, a chuck roast and pork chops. Malekian — still hat-wearing and impressively mustachioed — looks into the camera and without emotion says, “I’m very proficient in starting a fire.”
Do not bet against this man.
But there is tension on Team Symon, too. Brittani Bo Baker of Tampa notes that while Sandusky and Malekian have undertaken the meat cooking, she is working on roasted potatoes and corn-crab fritters.
“I think because I’m a lady in an industry that’s normally male-dominated, (Sandusky and Malekian) kinda want to dominate,” she says. “But I grew up working in my family’s barbecue restaurant, so I hope they’ll trust me a little bit more because I know what I’m doing.”
We check in with Sandusky a little later, where he says he doesn’t think about recipes so much as flavors and shows off the "earthy" bastes he’s building for the meats: smoked fig and blackberry for the pork chops and annatto for the chuck roast.
After bouncing around the various contestants, sudden drama: The campfire set-up for Eddie Jackson’s team collapses! Prieto’s pot of chili tips over, and he must try to salvage it! My god, it’s a real-world Kevin from “The Office” chili scenario!
Prieto is able to rescue his short-rib chili, but the judges ding him for a burnt flavor. (They love Holter’s jalapeño poppers and Mexican-style corn, though.) They are also unimpressed with Day’s Dutch baby, which lacks its promised jalapeño heat and is doughy. Team Jackson is in trouble.
Team Symon, on the other hand, fares well. The judges criticize the pork as undercooked, but the chuck roast is a hit, and they declare Baker’s corn-crab fritters the day’s best bite. For the second week in a row, they win the brawl, Team Flay is second, and Team Jackson will face an elimination.
As soon as Jackson's team learns it is in third place, Day knows she and her Dutch baby are the prime candidates to go. “Well, it was fun cooking with you guys,” she says.
Judge Brooke Williamson admits sending Day home because of a dessert “sucks” but someone had to take the assignment.
The question — and depressingly obvious answer — hangs in the air: Who gets to cook the meat on “BBQ Brawl” and who is shunted to the side dishes and desserts?