Recap: St. Louis chefs step into the fire in 'BBQ Brawl' episode 1

Anyway, we see Fitzgerald — the “BBQ Mogul,” as the show tags her — shortly before the first commercial break as she is working on bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with crab salad.

“I don’t want to sound too cocky, but I feel like I probably am more prepared for this competition than anybody else here,” she tells the camera.

The shrimp are sticking to the grill and then to the cast-iron pan where she tries to rescue them. The editors are professionals, folks.

We come back from commercial, and Fitzgerald’s shrimp have released from the pan! A few minutes later, we catch up with Sandusky, who is preparing tequila-lime oysters on the grill.

“I don’t follow the rules,” he tells the camera. “I do my own thing. I do whatever I want whenever I want. I’m not going to grill like someone else does.”

On “BBQ Brawl,” Sandusky is the “Wild Card.”

Having met the contestants, Flay, Jackson and Symon now draft four chefs each to be on their teams. Jackson, picking first, chooses Prieto. Symon then takes Sandusky, calling his oyster the day's "best bite." Symon later selects Fitzgerald, too.