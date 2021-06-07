Red Lantern Night Market celebrates Japanese food and culture this weekend

“There's not that many places (in St. Louis) that actually showcase and sell Japanese food other than sushi,” she says.

Izakaya Club's bar program will highlight beer and sake. In fact, Lorentzen says the goal will be to treat sake a little more like beer. Instead of a hot-sake dispenser, you will find flights of different sakes.

“We thought, why not put sake on draft?” he says. “Why not put great Japanese beer on draft? Why not have a great Japanese pub that people can go to multiple times a week and it doesn't have to be a fancy thing?”

The Red Lantern Night Market’s name is itself a nod to izakaya tradition. In Japan, Hamamura says, red lanterns mark the pubs’ entrances.

In addition to the food and drink vendors, this weekend's night market will feature a DJ from the Japanese-inspired Takashima Record Bar, which recently reopened under new ownership in the Grove. There will be taiko drumming, Japanese tea ceremonies and kimono demonstrations.