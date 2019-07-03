Derek Schulze has closed his two restaurants, Red Oak Biscuits at 2926 Cherokee Street in Gravois Park and Fried at 1330 Washington Avenue in Downtown West.
A post on Red Oak's Facebook page Wednesday reads in part: "We have decided to close Red Oak because we can no longer keep it running due to a plethora of reasons. The city has stopped issuing catering permits to us which was a huge boost in revenue, our numbers are down from a year ago, and my other downtown businesses have been impacted by neighborhood violence unrelated to my businesses."
Meanwhile, a post Wednesday on Fried's Facebook page reads in part, "Due to not getting licensing in STL (a story in STL politics), and a string of violence that has impacted our store we have decided to close Fried."
It is unclear to which incident or incidents of violence the posts are referring.
A call to Red Oak on Wednesday went unanswered, and a voice-mail message left at Fried was not immediately returned.
An email to Schulze's listed address at Red Oak was returned as undeliverable.
Red Oak opened (with a different format and under a slightly different name) at 1330 Washington in 2017. It relocated to Cherokee Street in 2018, and Schulze opened Fried in its place this April.
The Red Oak Facebook post concludes, "After all those factors combined I decided it would be best to move on to something where I can live with some financial freedom, and freedom from being scared for my life. We love you Cherokee, STL, and all our people that visited Red Oak religiously. I will never forget all the good that has come from this."
More as Off the Menu learns it.