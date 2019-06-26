Reeds American Table will close after service on July 3. The acclaimed Maplewood restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
"It was an extremely difficult decision to make but one that unfortunately had to happen," the post reads in part. "We have had an amazing 4+ years here in Maplewood. Looking back to the relationships we have built with people inside this community, to all the amazing people who have spent time working at Reeds we feel very lucky to have been able to do what we have over these past four years."
After gaining notice for his work at Gerard Craft's Taste, Chef Matthew Daughaday opened Reeds in 2015 at 7322 Manchester Road in downtown Maplewood.
In addition to Daughaday's cooking, Reeds has won praise for its wine program, which was founded by Andrey Ivanov (now a certified master sommelier based in California) and later overseen by Alisha Calvert (now of Elaia).
Reeds is a 4-time STL 100 honoree. The restaurant is ranked No. 20 in the 2019 edition.
More as Off the Menu learns it.