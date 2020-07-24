Remembering Bill Gianino, who built a family of beloved St. Louis restaurants

Restaurateur Bill Gianino was not much of a talker, but he was a good listener, and if you asked for his advice, he would tell you what he would do.

“And then you could either do it or not do it,” his son Billy Gianino said.

You would have been wise to heed Gianino's advice. Over a lifetime in the restaurant industry, he built a family of beloved St. Louis establishments, from his flagship Bill Gianino's to contemporary neighborhood spots Billy G's and Joey B's.

Gianino died June 26 of a heart attack at his farm in Cuba, Missouri. He was 69.

William “Bill” Gianino was born in St. Louis in 1951 and raised on the Hill. He grew up next door to his future wife, Kathy (nee Colombo). They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this Halloween.

Gianino's roots were in the restaurant business. His father, Frank Gianino, owned Valencia's on Delmar and was the co-founder with Roy Russo of Rossino's in the Central West End. His uncle also operated restaurants in St. Louis.