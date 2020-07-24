Remembering Bill Gianino, who built a family of beloved St. Louis restaurants

Restaurateur Bill Gianino was not much of a talker, but he was a good listener, and if you asked for his advice, he would tell you what he would do.
“And then you could either do it or not do it,” his son Billy Gianino said.
You would have been wise to heed Gianino's advice. Over a lifetime in the restaurant industry, he built a family of beloved St. Louis establishments, from his flagship Bill Gianino's to contemporary neighborhood spots Billy G's and Joey B's.
Gianino died June 26 of a heart attack at his farm in Cuba, Missouri. He was 69.
William “Bill” Gianino was born in St. Louis in 1951 and raised on the Hill. He grew up next door to his future wife, Kathy (nee Colombo). They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this Halloween.
Gianino's roots were in the restaurant business. His father, Frank Gianino, owned Valencia's on Delmar and was the co-founder with Roy Russo of Rossino's in the Central West End. His uncle also operated restaurants in St. Louis.
After being deployed to Germany with the U.S. Army, Gianino returned home to help in his family's restaurants. In 1975, he struck out on his own with a chain of small pizzerias with locations off Telegraph Road in the Oakville area and in Ellisville and Creve Coeur.
The Oakville location stuck.
“He just grew with the community out there,” Billy Gianino said.
The original Bill Gianino's was tiny, with a few tables and a menu of pizza, salads and sandwiches. It was a scrappy husband-and-wife operation.
“(My parents) both worked the restaurants every night when they were young,” Billy Gianino said. “Dad greeted everybody when he was younger, and he was always at the door. And then my mom would actually go and make pizzas when she had to.”
Gianino's younger son, Tony, remembers his mother telling him about those early years: “She used to tell me that she had two jobs. She would clean the Arena at night and go work at the restaurants in the daytime.”
Gianino eventually hired a chef, who expanded Bill Gianino's menu into a full-fledged Italian restaurant with pasta, steaks and specials. The restaurant itself expanded its footprint.
From there, over the decades to come, Gianino's restaurant family would grow to include Frankie G's Bar & Grill in Oakville and Frank Gianino's Bar & Grill in Imperial, Billy G's in Kirkwood and three locations of Joey B's (on the Hill, in Manchester and in south St. Louis County).
As a restaurateur, Gianino had a “special blend of fear and respect,” said Joey Barczewski, a childhood friend of Tony Gianino who has become an integral part of the restaurant family. (He is the Joey B of Joey B's.)
“When he entered that front door (or) the back door of the restaurant, the word spread like wildfire,” Barczewski said. “Every single employee knew it. Everybody was on their toes doing exactly what they should be and doing it very well. That experience never faded.”
Gianino's sons and Barczewski all credit him as a mentor and the “captain” of the restaurant family. His passion for the business continued through the coronavirus pandemic.
“He did say he was not gonna let this virus put us out of business,” Tony Gianino said. “He was adamant about that.”
Besides his restaurants, Gianino loved his farm in Cuba, where he kept horses, cattle and other animals. He was on the board of the Krieg Gianino Family Foundation, which raises support and awareness for Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital's Footprints program for children living with cancer and other illnesses.
A proud veteran, Gianino was buried July 6 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
