This post has been updated with comment from the new general manager.
Hofbräuhaus has reopened at 123 St. Eugene Drive in Belleville.
The St. Louis-area location of the famous Munich beer hall, which opened last year in Belleville. closed Friday for a change in management, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Hofbräuhaus reopened for dinner Wednesday (Oct. 2).
The new general manager is Matt Simmons, an attorney from Atlanta whose clients include the Keller family, owners of the Belleville restaurant and beer hall.
"We're going to completely revamp a lot of things," Keller tells Off the Menu.
Keller says the main customer complaints were about the service and the music: "The service was spotty, and the music was too loud."
The closure last weekend allowed Simmons to retrain the staff.
Simmons says he plans more events at Hofbräuhaus, with an event each month and a "huge" event on the scale of the restaurant's recent Oktoberfest celebration every quarter.
When the nearby National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows holds its annual Way of Lights display this holiday season, Simmons says he intends to put up a light display as well as an ice-skating rink and a fake sled hill.
Hofbräuhaus will be a destination, not just an experience, Simmons says.