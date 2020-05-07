Restaurant reopenings: Indo, Southwest Diner, Little Fox

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

• Indo, newly minted one of the country's best new restaurants by GQ magazine, reopens today for curbside pickup at 1641 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights. Regular hours are 3-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Relatedly, Botanical Heights and Ben Poremba's Elaia and Olio play a role in a New York Times article today on the impact of restaurants' closures on cities across the country.