Restaurant reopenings: Indo, Southwest Diner, Little Fox

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:
• Indo, newly minted one of the country's best new restaurants by GQ magazine, reopens today for curbside pickup at 1641 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights. Regular hours are 3-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Relatedly, Botanical Heights and Ben Poremba's Elaia and Olio play a role in a New York Times article today on the impact of restaurants' closures on cities across the country.
• Southwest Diner has returned for curbside pickup of meal kits and grocery items at 6803 Southwest Avenue in Ellendale. Please note: The restaurant explains the online ordering process for this week on Facebook.
• Little Fox, which debuted late last year in Fox Park, has reopened for contact-free pickup of prepared foods, grocery items and more. Order online by 4 p.m. Friday for pickup Saturday.
