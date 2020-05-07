You are the owner of this article.
Restaurant reopenings: Indo, Southwest Diner, Little Fox
Restaurant reopenings: Indo, Southwest Diner, Little Fox

Indo: Lamb ribs

Lamb Ribs at Indo.

Photo by Troy Stolt, Post-Dispatch

 TROY STOLT

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

Indo, newly minted one of the country's best new restaurants by GQ magazine, reopens today for curbside pickup at 1641 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights. Regular hours are 3-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Relatedly, Botanical Heights and Ben Poremba's Elaia and Olio play a role in a New York Times article today on the impact of restaurants' closures on cities across the country.

Southwest Diner has returned for curbside pickup of meal kits and grocery items at 6803 Southwest Avenue in Ellendale. Please note: The restaurant explains the online ordering process for this week on Facebook.

Little Fox, which debuted late last year in Fox Park, has reopened for contact-free pickup of prepared foods, grocery items and more. Order online by 4 p.m. Friday for pickup Saturday.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

