Restaurant updates: VP Square and ReVoaked Sandwiches have closed

Catching up on a couple of restaurant closures:
• VP Square has permanently closed at 3611 Juniata Street in Tower Grove South. The restaurant closed “until further notice” in September, per its website, but Off the Menu recently saw for-lease signs in the windows.
Owner Victor Pham confirmed VP Square’s closure on Tuesday. He said difficulty finding employees was the main reason the restaurant closed.
Pham opened VP Square in 2018 with his sister, Mina, and his brother, Duncan, the restaurant’s chef. The menu featured dishes from Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Korea and China. It was a two-time STL 100 honoree.
The Phams continue to operate the sushi restaurant Cafe Mochi just south of VP Square at 3221 South Grand Boulevard.
• ReVoaked Sandwiches closed last month after just under two years at 12 South Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.
“Since March 2020 the cost of our products has been on a constant rise,” the Facebook post announcing the closure reads in part. “Although we tried to remain optimistic about this, the recent months have been anything but promising.”
Stephan Ledbetter, who had previously been the chef of the short-lived Oaked in Soulard, opened the fast-casual ReVoaked in December 2019.