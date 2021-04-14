Restaurants coming soon: barbecue for Tower Grove East, peri peri chicken for Town and Country

Catching up on some restaurants under development around town:

• Signage is up for a barbecue restaurant called Navin’s BBQ at 3559 Arsenal Street in Tower Grove East. The storefront just east of South Grand Boulevard was previously the home of Guerrilla Street Food’s original brick-and-mortar location, which closed in February 2020. (Guerrilla Street Food remains open in Webster Groves and as a food truck.)

Off the Menu is still working to learn more about Navin’s, which advertises brisket, pork, chicken and turkey in its window. The restaurant has launched an Instagram account. More as we learn it.

• The Port of Peri Peri, a chain restaurant based in the Chicago suburb of Villa Park, Illinois, is slated to open at 13951 Manchester Road in Town and Country. This will be the chain’s first Missouri location; besides several restaurants in the Chicago area, it also operates in Indiana, California and Texas.

The Port of Peri Peri’s focus is grilled chicken with peri-peri (a.k.a. African bird’s eye) chile sauce. The concept appears similar to Nando’s, which has grown from a South African Portuguese restaurant into an international chain.