Restaurants given temporary green light to sell to-go cocktails

Restaurants looking to boost takeout revenue while their dining rooms are closed during the coronavirus pandemic received good news Tuesday.

To-go cocktails now have the legal green light, albeit under very specific conditions.

The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced it will temporarily allow the to-go sale of alcohol beverages packaged by retailers. Usually, to-go alcohol must be in its original package.

"The change is designed to assist workers and retail licensees financially by allowing them to recover some alcohol sales that may have been lost as restaurants’ dining facilities closed because of the coronavirus pandemic,” the ATC said in a statement.

Per the official announcement, the beverages must be in a “durable, leakproof, and sealable” container that meets the existing minimum size requirements in the Code of State Regulations for alcohol beverages in their original package.

The container must be sealed with tamper-proof tape or placed in a transparent, tamper-proof and securely sealed bag.