Restaurants to raise funds for fire-damaged Taqueria Durango

Hardesty got together with Bockman and Ortmann and began recruiting restaurants for the event.

“That was super easy to do because everybody wants to do it,” he says.

Restaurants slated to participate alongside the organizers include Annie Gunn’s, Byrd & Barrel, Mission Taco Joint, Pastaria and Taco Circus, with drinks from 2nd Shift Brewing and cocktail pop-up choirgirl, among others, and Ices Plain & Fancy ice cream.

There will also be a taco-eating contest featuring Strange Donuts’ Bockman, who (according to Hardesty) claims he can taco-eat anybody under the table.

Taco Tuesday for Taqueria Durango will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. March 24, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Taqueria Durango.

Hardesty says he did not know Taqueria Durango owner Miguel Lopez when he launched the benefits, though he has since spoken with members of the Lopez family.

“My relationship (to Taqueria Durango) is, I go there often and eat tacos,” he says.

Still, Hardesty recognizes the circumstances the Lopez family now faces.

“This (restaurant) is this family’s income, and this is what they live off of,” he says. “So once it’s burned down, yeah, they might have insurance, but they don’t have any income.”

