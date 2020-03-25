Retreat Gastropub, Yellowbelly team announce new cocktail bar, the Lazy Tiger

Once again this week, the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered restaurant dining rooms across the region hasn't stopped local restaurateurs from unveiling their next project.

Two days after Savage chef Logan Ely shared details of a new restaurant, Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins of the Central West End restaurants Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly have announced plans for a cocktail bar, the Lazy Tiger.

The Lazy Tiger will be located at 210 North Euclid Avenue, the space next-door to Yellowbelly that Howard and Wiggins introduced last year as an event space called the Hideout.

“When we built the space, we very purposefully laid it out in a way that we knew could be used for many different purposes,” Howard tells Off the Menu.

The duo's Halloween-themed pop-up bar Corpse Reviver showed them the space could handle a cocktail concept.

“We're a lot more excited about putting together cocktails and doing this kind of service rather than doing private events,” Howard says.