Retreat Gastropub, Yellowbelly team introduce delivery-only Soupboi

The new restaurant from Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins, the duo behind Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly in the Central West End, isn't a restaurant at all.

Soupboi, featuring a compact menu of vegan soups, is a so-called ghost kitchen, a delivery-only concept that operates out of a professional kitchen but offers no seating or even a storefront of its own.

(Howard and Wiggins say Soupboi is St. Louis' first ghost kitchen. Off the Menu cannot conclusively confirm this, but a quick perusal of the popular delivery apps revealed no obvious counterexamples.)

Howard tells Off the Menu a few different factors led him and Wiggins to use Yellowbelly's kitchen as the base for a ghost kitchen in general and Soupboi specifically.

“Our lunch business at Yellowbelly is not really quite what we hoped for, so (we're) trying to find ways to capitalize just on the facilities we have,” he says.

Meanwhile, Wiggins believes there is an opening in the St. Louis dining market for a soup concept, and from the response to vegan dishes at both Retreat and Yellowbelly the duo have seen the demand for more — and more varied — vegan options.

Soupboi offers four vegan soups from Yellowbelly executive chef Ben Tulin: tortilla, coconut and ginger, cauliflower red curry and mushroom miso. Each soup is $12 for 16 ounces or $21 for 32 ounces.