Returning restaurant updates from Annie Gunn's, Trattoria Marcella and more
Returning restaurant updates from Annie Gunn's, Trattoria Marcella and more

Annie Gunns in Chesterfield

An exterior view of Annie Gunn's in Chesterfield as seen on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

Annie Gunn's has reopened for curbside pickup at 16806 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (order 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.) for lunch and 4-8 p.m. (order 3-7 p.m.) for dinner Tuesday-Sunday.

• Trattoria Marcella has returned for curbside pickup at 3600 Watson Road in Lindenwood Park. Hours are 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 4-7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

• The new version of Beffa's is now open for curbside pickup at 2700 Olive Street in midtown. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

• Half & Half returns for curbside pickup Saturday (May 16) at 8135 Maryland Avenue. Hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

