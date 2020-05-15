Returning restaurant updates from Annie Gunn's, Trattoria Marcella and more

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

• Annie Gunn's has reopened for curbside pickup at 16806 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (order 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.) for lunch and 4-8 p.m. (order 3-7 p.m.) for dinner Tuesday-Sunday.

• Trattoria Marcella has returned for curbside pickup at 3600 Watson Road in Lindenwood Park. Hours are 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 4-7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

• The new version of Beffa's is now open for curbside pickup at 2700 Olive Street in midtown. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

• Half & Half returns for curbside pickup Saturday (May 16) at 8135 Maryland Avenue. Hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

