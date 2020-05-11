You are the owner of this article.
Returning restaurant updates on Crown Candy Kitchen, Frisco Barroom, Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Returning restaurant updates on Crown Candy Kitchen, Frisco Barroom, Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Restaurants adopt to coronavirus shutdown

Andy Karandzieff, center, owner of Crown Candy Kitchen, carries out a to-go order of ice cream to a customer waiting curb side in their car on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. "We're going to have to make it work" said Karandzieff noting that the family business has been there for 107 years through two World Wars, the Great Depression, the Spanish Flu and more, previously. Restaurants and bars in St. Louis have been ordered close their dinning rooms and restrict service to carry-out service for food. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

• Crown Candy Kitchen returns Tuesday for curbside pickup at 1401 St. Louis Avenue in Old North St. Louis. Regular hours are 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

• The Frisco Barroom reopens Tuesday for takeout at 8110 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

• Nathaniel Reid Bakery returns Tuesday for curbside pickup at 11243 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Call to order or order online 9 a.m. until sold out for pickup from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

