Returning restaurant updates on Crown Candy Kitchen, Frisco Barroom, Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:
• Crown Candy Kitchen returns Tuesday for curbside pickup at 1401 St. Louis Avenue in Old North St. Louis. Regular hours are 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
• The Frisco Barroom reopens Tuesday for takeout at 8110 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
• Nathaniel Reid Bakery returns Tuesday for curbside pickup at 11243 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Call to order or order online 9 a.m. until sold out for pickup from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.
If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.
