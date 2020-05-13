You are the owner of this article.
Returning restaurant updates on Vicia, Pappy's Smokehouse and more
Returning restaurant updates on Vicia, Pappy's Smokehouse and more

Ian's Top 100: Pappy's Smokehouse

Pappy's Smokehouse, photographed on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, is located at 3106 Olive Street in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

Vicia and its younger sibling Winslow's Table both return this week.

Winslow's reopens today with grocery items, prepared food and a limited breakfast, lunch and dinner menu for curbside pickup or takeout from a contact-free walk-up window at 7213 Delmar Boulevard in University City.

Winslow's grocery pickup is available 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Breakfast (beginning at 8 a.m.), lunch (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and dinner (5-8 p.m.) are also available Tuesday-Saturday.

Vicia returns Thursday with an a-la-carte menu for curbside pickup. Regular hours are 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Pappy's Smokehouse reopens Friday for curbside pickup at 3106 Olive Street in Midtown. Regular hours for now are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (or sold out) Friday-Sunday.

SweetArt returns Friday for curbside pickup at 2203 South 39th Street in Shaw. Regular hours for now are noon-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Lucas Park Grille has reopened for curbside pickup at 1234 Washington Avenue in downtown west. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

