Returning restaurant updates on Vicia, Pappy's Smokehouse and more

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

• Vicia and its younger sibling Winslow's Table both return this week.

Winslow's reopens today with grocery items, prepared food and a limited breakfast, lunch and dinner menu for curbside pickup or takeout from a contact-free walk-up window at 7213 Delmar Boulevard in University City.

Winslow's grocery pickup is available 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Breakfast (beginning at 8 a.m.), lunch (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and dinner (5-8 p.m.) are also available Tuesday-Saturday.

Vicia returns Thursday with an a-la-carte menu for curbside pickup. Regular hours are 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

• Pappy's Smokehouse reopens Friday for curbside pickup at 3106 Olive Street in Midtown. Regular hours for now are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (or sold out) Friday-Sunday.