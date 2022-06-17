Rise Coffee House to close June 24 in the Grove

Rise Coffee House, a mainstay of the Grove in Forest Park Southeast for nearly a decade, will close June 24.
Rise announced the closure Friday on social media.
“There are so many layers to this decision,” the announcement reads in part. “But the simplest answer is, it is time. We could wax on about the long term impact of the pandemic, rising food prices, staffing, (etc.), but the long and the short of it is that running a restaurant has become unsustainable for us. So we’re releasing it with the belief that endings and beginnings are part of life and that the beauty and power of a thing is not dependent upon its longevity.”
Rise opened its original Grove location in 2013. Its second, current location is 4176 Manchester Avenue.
“We’re tired and sad, but we’re also hopeful for what lies ahead and filled to the brim with gratitude,” the announcement concludes. “Thank you for your support of this place, its people, and our community. It has truly meant the world to us.”