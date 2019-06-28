At Indo, which opens for dinner today (June 28) at 1641 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights, diners can expect to find the nigiri and sashimi that have catapulted 27-year-old chef Nick Bognar to local acclaim and national notice.
However, diners shouldn't expect a clone of Nippon Tei, the restaurant that Bognar's mother, Ann Bognar, founded in 2001 and where, in the two years since Bognar stepped into the executive chef position, he has electrified St. Louis' sushi scene.
Diners shouldn't expect Indo to be a typical St. Louis sushi restaurant at all.
“I'm sure people are going to come in here expecting sushi rolls,” Bognar tells Off the Menu. “But I want those people to leave saying, 'You know, it wasn't what I expected, but I loved everything.'”
Bognar frames Indo as a modern Asian restaurant, serving dishes inspired by Southeast Asian cuisines, including his mother's native Thailand, as well as Japanese fare.
“Exploring new dishes and exploring new cuisines is something that's going to happen as soon as we open,” Bognar says.
The chef has taken over the restaurant his mother opened 18 years ago.
Indo's space (the former Good Fortune) is small, with seating for 16 just inside the entrance, 30 in the main dining room and 6 at the chef's counter.
The a-la-carte menu features small plates both hot (head-on chile prawns, fried lamb ribs, shrimp toast made with bread from nearby Union Loafers) and cool (lamb larb, madai ceviche, sashimi).
Nigiri is also part of Indo's small plates. The selection changes daily so that Bognar can serve only the pieces of fish that are exactly as he wants them to be.
Bognar says the best way to approach Indo's a-la-carte menu is to order two or three small plates per diner. Ideally, these plates will contrast one another in temperature and body.
“And if (the kitchen) can kind of go up a ladder like hot-cold-hot-cold and give you these build-ups between richness and acidity and lightness, I think you end up having a really dynamic dinner, and you've just experienced so many flavors," Bognar says.
The a-la-carte menu also features a few large-format dishes meant to be shared, including dry-aged, fried madai (a sea bream), short rib curry with housemade roti and a koji-aged rib-eye steak.
Diners can also purchase a $150 ticketed reservation to sit at the 6-seat chef's counter for a multi-course omakase meal.
“I want to really be able to bring that back-and-forth omakase vibe to the counter the whole night,” Bognar says, “and I think that's going to be super fun, and I think a lot of creativity will trickle down from that relationship” between chef and diner.
Lunch, in contrast, is fast-casual. The menu features bowls such as khao soi with duck and noodles with braised short ribs. Lunch begins next week.
Zac Adcox, formerly of Reeds American Table, oversees Indo's wine program. Bognar says some of the pairings Adcox is developing are “really starting to blow my mind.”
Bognar is especially excited for the affinity Adcox has found between Indo's food and riesling: “The only restaurants I've seen with a section of riesling like (ours) are in California.”
For Bognar, who grew up in his mother's restaurant, Indo is the realization of a childhood dream to open a restaurant in the city.
“Chef 's dream, man,” Bognar says. “Small restaurant. Controlled seats. Let's make sure it's functioning, and then let's start to play a little bit and see how far it can go.”
Indo is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday. Dinner is by reservation only. Reservations are available through Tock.