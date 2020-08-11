Ritz-Carlton announces new restaurant from acclaimed Italian restaurateur

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis is opening a new restaurant from an acclaimed Italian restaurateur. Casa Don Alfonso, scheduled to debut this fall at 100 Carondelet Plaza in Clayton, will be the first restaurant in the United States from Mario Iaccarino, whose family operates Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant'Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy.

Don Alfonso 1890 was awarded two stars in the most recent Michelin Guide, the guide book's second-highest accolade, denoting “excellent cooking, worth a detour.”

“The Iaccarino family makes their guests feel completely at home in this luxurious restaurant situated in the heart of Sant’Agata,” Michelin's inspectors wrote. “Enjoy creative cuisine made from top-quality ingredients, some grown on the premises, in a dining room adorned with Vietri ceramics and decorated in eye-catching shades of pink and white.”

Per the Ritz-Carlton's announcement, Casa Don Alfonso will feature Iaccarino's family's “timeless Mediterranean recipes and signature charming hospitality that encapsulate the essence of the Sorrento Coast.”