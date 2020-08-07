You are the owner of this article.
Rockwell Beer Co., Barcelona Tapas Restaurant reopen
Rockwell Beer Co. (copy)

Rockwell Beer Co. on South Vandeventer Avenue in Botanical Heights. Post-Dispatch file photo by Colter Peterson.

 Colter Peterson

Two establishments that temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic have reopened:

• Rockwell Beer Co. has reopened at 1320 South Vandeventer Avenue in Botanical Heights. The brewery temporarily closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“Negative (test) results all over the place and every square centimeter of this facility has been lovingly disinfected,” Rockwell posted on social media Friday.

• Barcelona Tapas Restaurant has reopened at 34 North Central Avenue in Clayton. The restaurant temporarily closed on July 21 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yeah,” Barcelona posted on social media Friday. “We missed you too, boo!”

