Rockwell Beer Co. names Michael Petres culinary director

The restaurant is new, but the chef is familiar.

Rockwell Beer Garden is scheduled to open in Francis Park, next to the tennis courts, around Labor Day. The man responsible for developing the pizzas, sandwiches and dips is Michael Petres, the new culinary director for Rockwell Beer Co.

Petres is a longtime chef with the Niche Food Group and has also manned the pans at the Ritz-Carlton, Balaban's, ARAKA and Terrene. More recently, he has been associated with Companion Baking Co. and Bolyard's Meat & Provisions.

Located in a former comfort station and one-time coffee shop, the beer garden will have a takeout window and concession stand as well as outdoor dining space. The kitchen is small — Petres calls it a food truck without wheels — and its main focus is a pizza oven. Fresh-baked bread for sandwiches will also be made in the pizza oven.

Nancy Etzkorn will be the beer garden's general manager.

Rockwell Beer Garden will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

