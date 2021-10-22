Rockwell Beer Co. opens new beer garden in Francis Park

Rockwell Beer Co. opens its new beer garden today (Oct. 22) at Francis Park in the city’s St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

The garden features Rockwell beer, of course, as well as wine, cocktails and food. Diners can also rent pickleball equipment for the park’s new pickleball courts.

“From new lighting and extensive facility upgrades to improved restrooms and an expanded patio with spacious seating and native plantings, this new interpretation of the comfort-center space respects the neighborhood’s history while enhancing visitors’ experience in the park,” Rockwell co-founder Heather Sanders said in a statement.

Michael Petres, former corporate executive chef for Gerard Craft’s Niche Food Group, oversees the food menu, which features (according to the opening-day press release) “thin-crust party-cut” pizza.

Pizza options include a margherita pie, the Pepperoni Plus (with onion and basil) and the Supreme (red sauce and mozzarella with pepperoni, sausage, onion and sweet peppers). The menu also offers a chopped salad, a spinach-artichoke dip and a chickpea dip.