Rockwell Beer Co. temporarily closes

Rockwell Beer Co. has temporarily closed at 1320 South Vandeventer Avenue in Botanical Heights after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“This employee is asymptomatic and currently isolating at home,” the brewery announced on social media Wednesday. “Rockwell immediately suspended all operations and undertook an internal tracing and protocol.

“All Rockwell employees will need to test negative prior to returning to work. We have also engaged a third-party cleaning contractor to disinfect our facility.”

The post concludes, “We look forward to welcoming you back this Friday.”

