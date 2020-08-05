You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockwell Beer Co. temporarily closes
0 comments

Rockwell Beer Co. temporarily closes

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Rockwell Beer Co. (copy)

Rockwell Beer Co. on South Vandeventer Avenue in Botanical Heights. Post-Dispatch file photo by Colter Peterson.

 Colter Peterson

Rockwell Beer Co. has temporarily closed at 1320 South Vandeventer Avenue in Botanical Heights after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“This employee is asymptomatic and currently isolating at home,” the brewery announced on social media Wednesday. “Rockwell immediately suspended all operations and undertook an internal tracing and protocol.

“All Rockwell employees will need to test negative prior to returning to work. We have also engaged a third-party cleaning contractor to disinfect our facility.”

The post concludes, “We look forward to welcoming you back this Friday.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports